Trinamool distances itself from Congress' demand for Parliamentary panel on Rafale

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress sought to dissociate itself from Congress party's continuous demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the high-profile Rafale aircraft deal row and said Parliament should be allowed to function.

"Congress is asking some issues. Trinamool Congress is asking some issues. Let the discussions start," Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said in the Lok Sabha amid din urging Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to ensure that the normal business of the House can be taken up at the earliest.

He said his party is firmly in favour of running the House "peacefully".

"It was decided in the Business Advisory Committee meeting that all discussions should be allowed," he said. He urged the Chair to intervene and discuss with all parties to ensure that the House should run smoothly.

Bandyopadhyay said different parties have put forward their own issues to be discussed.

"The ruling party is asking for some issues," he said adding "why not we discuss all the proposals of different political parties and take part in the deliberations.

'' Trinamool Congress leader's remarks assume significance as it came after Congress floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge making an impatient plea to the Speaker to convince the ruling side for a JPC probe.

"Kindly allow JPC," Kharge said.

The Congress leader said despite the Supreme Court ruling, the scrutiny of Rafale files by the Parliamentary panel will be important to get at the truth of the matter.

Making brief interventions, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We are ready for discussions on all issues".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar outright rejected the demand for JPC saying after the apex court's order everything has become "crystal clear".