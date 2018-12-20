Home Nation

66 per cent Indians travel to become social media influencers, bloggers

The research was conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

The research was conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A new research on Thursday revealed that 66 per cent of Indians see travel as a potential opportunity to earn a living as a social media influencer or travel blogger, as opposed to having a traditional full-time job.

The findings, conducted by the travel e-commerce company Booking.com, also showed that over three fifths (63 per cent) of travellers admit it's an ambition of theirs to use travel to launch a social media career.

READ | 78 per cent Indians like looking good when travelling: Study

"From looking to favourite social media influencers for genuine travel inspiration, to considering making a career out of travel itself and sometimes falling to the pressures of having an online presence, the research reveals how social media will continue to change the way we travel in 2019," the company said in a statement.

Seven in 10 Indian travellers (71 per cent) confirmed that they are excited about the prospect of space travel in 2019 and beyond and are open to considering the experience themselves.

Three in five (60 per cent) travellers say they would rather stay in accommodation under the sea than in space.

READ | India is the most vacation deprived country in the world

The research reveals that 53 per cent of Indian travellers look at where celebrities stay and try to find accommodation that looks similar.

The research was conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months.

Nearly 21,500 respondents were polled from countries including India, Australia, Germany, France, Spain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian travellers social media influencers travel bloggers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp