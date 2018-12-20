Home Nation

8,445 indians serving sentences in 68 nations: VK Singh in Parliament

The Minister of State for External Affairs also said that 40 Indians had died while serving their sentences in jails of 15 foreign countries.

Published: 20th December 2018

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (File | AFP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hamid Nihal Ansari, the software engineer from Mumbai who returned to India after serving three years in a Pakistani prison for spying, on Tuesday, met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday with his family to express his gratitude and recount his ordeal there. 

On the same day, Minister of State for External Affairs Gen.Dr VK Singh (retd) told the Lok Sabha in response to an unstarred question that there were 8,445 Indian nationals in prisons in 68 foreign countries, and that 40 Indians had died while serving their sentences in jails of 15 foreign countries. (see graphic) Ansari, now 33, was arrested by Pakistani intelligence agencies and local police at Kohat, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in 2012, after he reportedly entered Pakistan to meet a girl he had befriended online. 

When his mother  Fauzia Ansari filed an appeal in a Pakistani court through the Indian mission there, she was told that he would be tried by a military court for espionage.  

On December 15, 2015, he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment by a military court for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card, and lodged in Peshawar Central Jail. Repeated appeals by Indian officials seeking consular access to Ansari, were denied. 

Though his term ended on December 15, he could not leave for India until December 18 as his legal documents were not ready. 

He was finally released from Mardan jail on December 18 and shifted to Islamabad for the trip to the Attari-Wagah border, where he was received by jubilant family members and Indian officials. An emotional Fauzia on Wednesday said the credit should go to Sushma Swaraj.

“Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai,” she declared. 

