Andamans Diary

Campbell Bay among top three police stations

The Ministry of Home Affairs has selected Campbell Bay Police Station in Nicobar district under the leadership of Inspector Vishal Ram, SHO, as one of the best three police stations in the country this year. The Union Home Minister will personally hand over a shield to the police stations on December 20, 2018 at Kevadiya, District Narmada, Gujarat during the DGPs/IGPs Conference 2018. Campbell Bay Police Station is also India’s southernmost police station on record.

50 kg of deer meat seized

On December 14, acting on credible information regarding transportation of venison from Mayabunder to Billyground area of Middle Andaman, a police team from Billyground headed by SI Rangaraj, SHO, seized 50 kg of venison under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Act 1972. Although uncontrolled growth of the deer population in Andaman forests is causing serious ecological problems, hunting deer is prohibited in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Deer meat seems to be very popular in north and middle Andaman and is freely available.

Stranded tourists ferried to Port Blair

Recently, Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) safely brought back more than 950 stranded tourists and Andaman Administration’s MV Coral Queen brought back 890 stranded tourists to Port Blair. All these people were stranded at the Havelock and Neil Islands on December 15 and 16 due to bad weather and rough seas caused by cyclone Phethai in the Bay of Bengal. To evacuate the stranded tourists and islanders, two Indian Naval Ships (IN) and two Indian Coast Guards (ICG) ships sailed out on December 15 to Havelock.

Two smaller Coast Guard ships were used to ferry the stranded tourists from Neil Island to Havelock, from where they were brought by bigger INS and Coast Guard ships. About 740 civilians were ferried to Port Blair the same evening. Continuing the operations during the night, two ships of the Indian Navy carried 215 more stranded tourists and islanders and reached Port Bair on December 16 prior to the resumption of normal ferry services. Meanwhile, one bigger vessel of Andaman and Nicobar Administration, MV Coral Queen, made two trips to Havelock on Tuesday night and on Wednesday and brought back altogether 890 passengers to Port Blair.