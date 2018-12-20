Home Nation

Andamans Diary

Two smaller Coast Guard ships were used to ferry the stranded tourists from Neil Island to Havelock, from where they were brought by bigger INS and Coast Guard ships.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Campbell Bay among top three police stations
The Ministry of Home Affairs has selected Campbell Bay Police Station in Nicobar district under the leadership of Inspector Vishal Ram, SHO, as one of the best three police stations in the country this year. The Union Home Minister will personally hand over a shield to the police stations on December 20, 2018 at Kevadiya, District Narmada, Gujarat during the DGPs/IGPs Conference 2018. Campbell Bay Police Station is also India’s southernmost police station on record.

50 kg of deer meat seized
On December 14, acting on credible information regarding transportation of venison from Mayabunder to Billyground area of Middle Andaman, a police team from Billyground headed by SI Rangaraj, SHO, seized 50 kg of venison under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Act 1972. Although uncontrolled growth of the deer population in Andaman forests is causing serious ecological problems, hunting deer is prohibited in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Deer meat seems to be very popular in north and middle Andaman and is freely available. 

Stranded tourists ferried to Port Blair
Recently, Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) safely brought back more than 950 stranded tourists and Andaman Administration’s MV Coral Queen brought back 890 stranded tourists to Port Blair. All these people were stranded at the Havelock and Neil Islands on December 15 and 16 due to bad weather and rough seas caused by cyclone Phethai in the Bay of Bengal. To evacuate the stranded tourists and islanders, two Indian Naval Ships (IN) and two Indian Coast Guards (ICG) ships sailed out on December 15 to Havelock.

Two smaller Coast Guard ships were used to ferry the stranded tourists from Neil Island to Havelock, from where they were brought by bigger INS and Coast Guard ships. About 740 civilians were ferried to Port Blair the same evening. Continuing the operations during the night, two ships of the Indian Navy carried 215 more stranded tourists and islanders and reached Port Bair on December 16 prior to the resumption of normal ferry services. Meanwhile, one bigger vessel of Andaman and Nicobar Administration, MV Coral Queen, made two trips to Havelock on Tuesday night and on Wednesday and brought back altogether 890 passengers to Port Blair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp