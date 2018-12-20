Home Nation

Bihar industrialist-cum-BJP leader Gunjan Khemka shot dead

Khemka, 38, who was the convener of the state BJP’s small industries cell, was shot at immediately after he reached his cotton factory in the industrial area of Hajipur in a black SUV.

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Prominent industrialist and BJP leader Gunjan Khemka was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday, prompting the ruling BJP to question the law and order situation under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U).  

Khemka, 38, who was the convener of the state BJP’s small industries cell, was shot at immediately after he reached his cotton factory in the industrial area of Hajipur in a black SUV. He died on his way to a nearby hospital. His driver, Manoj Ravidas, 30, was left badly injured and sent for treatment. The bike-borne assailant managed to flee, said police.

“Three rounds of bullets of 9mm bore were fired when the victims were still inside the car. Raids are being conducted to nab the killer. The reason behind the murder is not clear. An SIT has been formed to probe the case,” said Vaishali SP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

The murder, which took place at around 12 noon, evoked strong outrage in Bihar, making both the Opposition parties and the state’s ruling ally BJP slam the state’s NDA government led by Nitish Kumar, who holds the home portfolio.

“The entire state is burning. If it was jungle raj during Lalu Prasad yadav’s rule, what kind of rule is it now? Hardly a day passes without a major criminal incident. My party should consider withdrawing support to this government immediately,” said senior BJP leader and MLC Sachchidananda Sinha.

BJP legislator and the party’s state youth wing chief Nitin Navin said the state government must ensure arrest of Khemka’s killer immediately or else the morale of criminals would rise.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of RJD said such daring murders are the result of Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s “soft approach towards criminals”. He referred to a public appeal by Modi to Bihar’s criminals not to commit crime during the Pitripaksh Mela recently.

