BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise over Rafale deal

Published: 20th December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru unit of the BJP staged a protest against All India Congress Committee chief Rahul Gandhi, demanding an apology from him over ‘false allegations’ against the Modi government on the Rafale deal. BJP members gathered at Anand Rao Circle and shouted slogans against the Congress. Placards demanding an apology were displayed.

BJP leaders like state secretary M Jayadev and city unit president P N Sadashiva were accompanied by BBMP corporators during the protest. The protest came two days after BJP held 70 press conferences across India thrashing the Congress after the SC gave the Modi government a clean chit in the pricing of fighter jets.

