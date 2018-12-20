CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC reserves verdict on pleas of Special Director Rakesh Asthana
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar seeking to quash the FIR registered against them for allegedly accepting bribes in the Moin Qureshi case.
The complainant, a Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, alleged that he paid a bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.
A bench, headed by Justice Najmi Waziri, reserved the order after hearing the parties.
The judge also asked Investigating Officer Satish Dagar to verify if the content in the sealed cover provided by CBI Joint Director AK Sharma to the court was the same as the one given to the agency.
The sealed cover contains transcripts of phone calls between the accused and other parties, which Sharma claims to be “incriminating evidence” against accused Asthana.
Former CBI officers in the dock
