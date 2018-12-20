Home Nation

CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC reserves verdict on pleas of Special Director Rakesh Asthana

The complainant Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in a case.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar seeking to quash the FIR registered against them for allegedly accepting bribes in the Moin Qureshi case.

The complainant, a Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, alleged that he paid a bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana. 

An FIR was also filed against DSP Deepak Kumar.

A bench, headed by Justice Najmi Waziri, reserved the order after hearing the parties.

The judge also asked Investigating Officer Satish Dagar to verify if the content in the sealed cover provided by CBI Joint Director AK Sharma to the court was the same as the one given to the agency.

The sealed cover contains transcripts of phone calls between the accused and other parties, which Sharma claims to be “incriminating evidence” against accused Asthana.

Former CBI officers in the dock

The complainant, Hyderabad businessman Sathish Babu Sana, alleged that he paid bribe to get relief in a case. Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana. An FIR was also filed against DSP Kumar

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rakesh Asthana CBI infighting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp