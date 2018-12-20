Home Nation

Congress plays down reports of SP-BSP 2019 Lok Sabha poll pact

Published: 20th December 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:37 AM

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Congress played down reports of a BSP-SP pact for the 2019 national elections saying the issue was still open but made it clear the party might go solo in the absence of a respectable deal.

“An understanding between two players in UP does not mean that we have not been part of the talks. Sewing up an alliance is a process and we have neither been excluded nor included. The issue is open,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said when asked about speculation that the said alliance minus Congress may be announced on BSP chief Mayawati’s birthday on Jan 15, 2019.

Party insiders said the news had come as an irritant but said it did not surprise them given Mayawati’s mood swings. She had rejected a pact with Congress before the recent polls in five states.

Comments

