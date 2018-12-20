Home Nation

Dalit girl set ablaze by bike-borne men in Agra, dies in Delhi

Sanjali was set on fire by two bike-borne men when she was returning from Asharfi Devi Chidda Singh Intercollege in Naumeel village, about nine kilometres from her house.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose.

By IANS

AGRA: A Class 10 Dalit student, set ablaze by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Tuesday, succumbed to her burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Thursday, police said.

Sanjali was set on fire by two bike-borne men when she was returning from Asharfi Devi Chidda Singh Intercollege in Naumeel village, about nine kilometres from her house, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

She was rushed to S.N. Medical College here and later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died.

As news of her death reached her village Lalau, people started protesting and squatted on the roads.

A large contingent of police personnel including senior officials have been deputed to Lalau, fearing angry protest when the victim's family returns with her body later in the day, Pathak said.

Angry youths have already blocked the traffic and raised slogans against the police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the killers were still at large.

The Bheem Army, a Dalit group, has called for protests demanding compensation for the victim's family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit girl death Caste killing Dalit student murder in Agra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp