Dalit girl set ablaze by bike-borne men in Agra, dies in Delhi

By IANS

AGRA: A Class 10 Dalit student, set ablaze by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Tuesday, succumbed to her burn injuries in a Delhi hospital on Thursday, police said.

Sanjali was set on fire by two bike-borne men when she was returning from Asharfi Devi Chidda Singh Intercollege in Naumeel village, about nine kilometres from her house, Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

She was rushed to S.N. Medical College here and later taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she died.

As news of her death reached her village Lalau, people started protesting and squatted on the roads.

A large contingent of police personnel including senior officials have been deputed to Lalau, fearing angry protest when the victim's family returns with her body later in the day, Pathak said.

Angry youths have already blocked the traffic and raised slogans against the police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the killers were still at large.

The Bheem Army, a Dalit group, has called for protests demanding compensation for the victim's family.