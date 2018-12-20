Decision to waive off farm loans step towards fulfilling Congress' commitment to farmers: Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Home Nation

Two days after being sworn in, the Congress government in Rajasthan Wednesday waived short-term crop loans from cooperative banks and loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers from other banks.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Wednesday said the government's decision to waive off farm loans was the step towards fulfilling the commitment of the Congress party to farmers of the state.

"Our government has announced the loan waiver as per the promise of party president Rahul Gandhi," Pilot said Wednesday night.

Two days after being sworn in, the Congress government in Rajasthan Wednesday waived short-term crop loans from cooperative banks and loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers from other banks.

"This will put a burden of Rs 18,000 crore on the exchequer," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters.

