Eklavya model residential schools to give space to kids from other backgrounds

Priority will be given to children who have lost their parents to Left wing extremism and insurgencies and children of widows when it comes to utilisation of 10% ST quota, said Jual Oram.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Priority will be given to children who have lost their parents to Left wing extremism and insurgencies and children of widows when it comes to utilisation of 10 per cent non-Scheduled Tribe seats at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), said Jual Oram, Union Tribal Affairs Minister. 

On December 17, the Cabinet passed a proposal to build over 400 EMRSs. The Centre aims to set up EMRS in every block with more than 50 per cent ST population. 

According to the 2011 Census, there are 564 sub-districts which have more than 50 per cent ST population and at least 20,000 tribals. Out of these, at present 102 have EMRSs. There would also be reservations of 20 per cent seats under sports quota for ST students. 

