India is the fifth deadliest place for journalists

Published: 20th December 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem sentenced to a year’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), a new report by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says India is the fifth deadliest place for journalists.

Wangkhem has been sentenced under the NSA for a video in which he criticised BJP-led state government and Chief Minister N Biren Singh for linking the fight of Rani of Jhansi against the British to the freedom movement of Manipur. 

An order by the Manipur governor stated that an advisory board, under a section of the NSA, had considered the case and came to the conclusion that there are grounds and sufficient cause for Wangkhem’s detention under the Act.

This is not the first time Wangkhem has been arrested. He was also arrested in August for another social media post and charged under sections 505(2) and 506 of the IPC, but was later released.

In the report, RSF highlighted two instances of India where journalists have lost their lives while exposing the mafia.

In the first case, a village chief in Bihar killed two journalists, Navin Nischal and Vijay Singh, in the wake of reports filed by them. On the same day, in Madhya Pradesh, a dump truck was used to run down and kill Sandeep Sharma, a journalist who had been investigating the local ‘sand mafia’.”

The second instance pertains to Nischal and Singh, who worked for a national daily. Their family members alleged that they were murdered by a village head. Sharma, a television journalist, had claimed a threat to his life.

Journalists India

