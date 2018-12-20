Home Nation

Justice comes slowly in smaller courts, with 2.91 crore cases pending

  With more than 8 lakh cases pending in district and subordinate courts, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with the highest number of decade-old-court cases.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With more than 8 lakh cases pending in district and subordinate courts, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with the highest number of decade-old-court cases.

As per the National Judicial Data Grid, there are 2.91 crore cases pending in district and subordinate courts, out of which 21.90 lakh cases are pending for more than 10 years.

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Bihar, with more than 3 lakh pending cases, and Maharashtra with over 2 lakh cases. Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar are at the bottom with two and no pending cases, respectively.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a written reply on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha, stated that the government had taken several initiatives to provide an ecosystem for faster disposal of cases by the judiciary.  In August 2018, the ministry wrote to chief justices of High Courts to ensure filling up of vacant posts of judges.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp