Justice comes slowly in smaller courts, with 2.91 crore cases pending

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With more than 8 lakh cases pending in district and subordinate courts, Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with the highest number of decade-old-court cases.

As per the National Judicial Data Grid, there are 2.91 crore cases pending in district and subordinate courts, out of which 21.90 lakh cases are pending for more than 10 years.

Uttar Pradesh is followed by Bihar, with more than 3 lakh pending cases, and Maharashtra with over 2 lakh cases. Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar are at the bottom with two and no pending cases, respectively.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a written reply on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha, stated that the government had taken several initiatives to provide an ecosystem for faster disposal of cases by the judiciary. In August 2018, the ministry wrote to chief justices of High Courts to ensure filling up of vacant posts of judges.