Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid Opposition din

By PTI

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha were adjourned for the second time Thursday amid sparring between members from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the issue of building a dam on the Cauvery River.

Amid the uproar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley moved the supplementary demand for grants - the second batch for 2018-19 -- and introduced a bill to further amend the Companies Act in the 20 minutes the House functioned before being adjourned till 2 PM.

During Zero Hour, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan allowed AIADMK's P Venugopal to raise the issue of Karnataka's proposed dam at Mekadatu over the Cauvery river.

Venugopal said the dam will affect lakhs of farmers in Tamil Nadu, as it will impact availability of water for irrigation purposes.

In response, BJP MP from Karnataka Prahlad Joshi said the dam was essential for the state as it was a drinking water project.

RJD MP JP Yadav raised the issue of coins of various denominations not being accepted by banks in Bihar.

The House was adjourned as members from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka entered the well holding placards over the Cauvery River issue.

Congress members were already there demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal while TDP MPs were demanding setting up of a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh and special category status for the state.

Earlier as the House met for the day, the proceedings barely lasted for 10 minutes and Mahajan adjourned the House till noon around 11.10 AM.

Thursday was the seventh working day of the Winter session which saw disruptions and adjournments over the Rafale jet seal, special status for Andhra Pradesh and protests over construction of a dam over Cauvery River.

Both Houses were adjourned for the day on day one of the session on December 11 after paying obituaries to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and some sitting members.

Since December 12, proceedings have been marred amid the din.