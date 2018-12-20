Home Nation

New Bill bans commercial surrogacy, only close relatives can be surrogate mothers

Also, couples who already have children will not be allowed to go for surrogacy, though they would be free to adopt a child under a separate law.

NEW DELHI: A Bill that bars commercial surrogacy and allows only close relatives to act as surrogates to needy infertile couples for “altruistic” reasons was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with Health Minister J P Nadda terming the proposed legislation historic.

According to the ‘Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016’ Bill, to check commercial exploitation and middlemen, the surrogate mother can only be a close relative, like a sister or sister-in-law who is married and has at least one healthy biological child. A woman can be a surrogate only once in her lifetime. The Bill also has a penal provision for misuse of surrogacy.

The Bill was passed after an hour-long debate amid noisy protests by Congress and AIADMK members over various issues.Nadda said different sections of society, political parties, the Supreme Court and the Law Commission had spoken against commercial surrogacy and that the Bill addressed those concerns.
India had become a hub of commercial surrogacy and surrogate mothers also suffered from exploitation, he told the House.

“The Bill protects women from exploitation and ensures the rights of the child born through surrogacy. It has been a demand from all sections of society,” he said. The Bill proposes a complete ban on commercial surrogacy, but altruistic surrogacy will be permitted for needy infertile couples under strict regulation. The Bill entitles only Indian citizens to avail of surrogacy. Foreigners, Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin are not allowed to seek surrogacy in the country.

Under this Bill, homosexuals, single parents, and live-in couples are also not entitled to surrogacy. Also, couples who already have children will not be allowed to go for surrogacy, though they would be free to adopt a child under a separate law. Though members of different parties who spoke during the debate supported the Bill, some, including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the Trinamool Congress and Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule exhorted the government to expand its scope.

Sule said the Bill was good but not modern enough, while Dastidar said same-sex couples should also be allowed to have a child through surrogacy.She also called for stopping “fashion surrogacy”, saying some celebrities go for it as they do not want their figures “destroyed”.The Biju Janata Dal’s Bhartruhari Mahtab said the surrogacy industry had been thriving due to regulatory gaps and asked the government to define who close relatives can be.

Nadda said the aim of the Bill was to stop commercial surrogacy but at the same time save families by allowing them to have children by using modern science. The Bill proposes to regulate surrogacy by establishing appropriate authorities at the Central level and in states and Union Territories (UTs), an official statement had said.

Once the Bill is enacted by Parliament, the National Surrogacy Board will be constituted. States and UTs will constitute the state surrogacy boards and state appropriate authorities within three months of the notification by the Central government.

