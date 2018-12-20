Home Nation

Maharashtra: Man enraged over sister's love marriage murders her husband in broad daylight

Sumit Shivaji Waghare was attacked with sharp weapons by his wife's brother and friend

By IANS

BEED: Furious over sister's love marriage, a man killed her husband on a busy main road in this Maharashtra town, shocking bystanders, police said on Thursday.

An official from Beed Police, identified as Udavant, said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. outside the Aditya Engineering College in Telgaon area.

In view of the tense atmosphere, the police have deployed heavy security in different parts of Beed - the hometown of Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde.

On Wednesday evening, the young couple, Sumit Shivaji Waghare and his wife Bhagyashree, had just walked out of the college after appearing for their examinations.

Suddenly they were accosted by Bhagyashree's brother Balaji Lande and a friend.

Before the couple could make out what was happening, Lande and his friend allegedly whipped out sharp weapons and attacked Waghmare several times, felling him in a pool of blood.

They fled from the scene in a car parked nearby. They are absconding since then, said a Beed Police Control official.

As Bhagyashree screamed for help, a large crowd gathered. While many shot videos on their mobiles, some autorickshaw drivers helped shift the victim to a hospital where he succumbed owing to serious injuries and heavy blood loss.

"What was my crime? That I married the person I loved and who was my college mate? If the police don't nab him soon, I shall end my life," a weeping Bhagyashree told journalists.

The victim, hailing from Talkhed village, around 60 km from Beed, fell in love with Bhagyashree when they were in college but the Lande family was strongly opposed to the alliance.

Almost two months ago, they decided to get married against the wishes of both families and lived with a relative of the victim.

Bhagyashree said they had received several threats to their lives and even complained to the police but no case was lodged nor action taken against her brother and others.

While locals claimed the complaints were ignored owing to political pressures, the Beed police have launched a manhunt to nab the killers.

On Thursday morning, the Lande and Waghmare families along with more than 200 people laid siege at the office of District Superintendent of Police Sreedhar Govindarajan demanding action against the culprits.

Waghmare's family said they would not collect their's son's body till the killers were nabbed while his wife Bhagyashree threatened to commit suicide.

