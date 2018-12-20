‘No corruption in Rafale deal’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that despite the Supreme Court dismissing petitions seeking probe into the Rafale deal, the Congress national president Rahul Gandhi was barking for joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the deal.

“Not one but four petitions filed by the dalals (pimps) of Congress were dismissed by the Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice. The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions, observing that there was no irregularity or corruption anywhere in the deal,” said Vijayavargiya, while addressing a BJP demonstration in Indore against the Congress’ allegations and demand on the issue in Indore.

"Instead of feeling embarrassed after the Supreme Court order, Rahulji, you’ve again started barking and started demanding JPC probe into the deal," he alleged.

Vijayvargiya added that by repeatedly casting aspersions on the Rafale deal, the Congress national president is speaking the language of Pakistan, as the nuclear neighbour was building a similar narrative to cast the prime minister in poor light. He said Rahul is toeing Pakistan’s line because of his lust for power.