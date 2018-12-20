Home Nation

‘No corruption in Rafale deal’: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions, observing that there was no irregularity or corruption anywhere in the deal,” said Vijayavargiya.

Published: 20th December 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rafale Fighter Jet. (Photo | Dassault Aviation)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Wednesday that despite the Supreme Court dismissing petitions seeking probe into the Rafale deal, the Congress national president Rahul Gandhi was barking for joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the deal.

“Not one but four petitions filed by the dalals (pimps) of Congress were dismissed by the Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice. The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions, observing that there was no irregularity or corruption anywhere in the deal,” said Vijayavargiya, while addressing a BJP demonstration in Indore against the Congress’ allegations and demand on the issue in Indore.

"Instead of feeling embarrassed after the Supreme Court order, Rahulji, you’ve again started barking and started demanding JPC probe into the deal," he alleged.

Vijayvargiya added that by repeatedly casting aspersions on the Rafale deal, the Congress national president is speaking the language of Pakistan, as the nuclear neighbour was building a similar narrative to cast the prime minister in poor light. He said Rahul is toeing Pakistan’s line because of his lust for power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal Kailash Vijayvargiya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp