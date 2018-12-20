Home Nation

P&W taking steps to address issue of smoke from A320 neo engines, says DGCA

The IndiGo incident, involving an A320 neo aircraft, was the first time globally that smoke was detected from a Pratt & Whitney engine, a senior DGCA official said.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

An Airbus A320 Neo Aircraft. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA Wednesday said that Pratt & Whitney is taking steps to fix the issue of smoke being emitted from its engine, after an IndiGo plane made an emergency landing last week after detection of smoke mid-air.

The IndiGo incident, involving an A320 neo aircraft, was the first time globally that smoke was detected from a Pratt & Whitney engine, a senior DGCA official said.

IndiGo and GoAir operate A320 neo planes powered with P&W engines and in recent times, some of these aircraft have faced glitches.

On December 11, a Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Kolkata after smoke engulfed the plane mid-air and the government has ordered a probe into it.

Following the incident, Pratt & Whitney is taking steps to cool the combustion chamber of engines and bring down the temperature by up to 40 degree celsius, DGCA Director General B S Bhullar said.

According to him, P&W is taking the steps on its own and is expected to be done for the A320 neo aircraft fleet of GoAir by December 20 and that for IndiGo's A320 neo planes by January 5, 2019.

Such cases have been seen in planes that have completed 800 flight hours or less, he added.

There was no immediate comment from P&W on the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp