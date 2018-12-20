Samajwadi Party, BSP strike back, cut Congress out of Uttar Pradesh frame for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Two big parties in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday pricked the Congress ego balloon that had bloated after capturing three big Hindi heartland states from the BJP, by claiming they had almost wrapped up their opposition alliance for the 2019 polls but kept the grand old party out of the equation. UP sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

It was payback time for the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, as the Congress, in their view, had treated them like doormat in the run up to the recent Assembly polls.

The big two, however, strategically decided not to field candidates from the pocket boroughs of Amethi and Rae Bareli, held by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, respectively. However, Chaudhary Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal was accommodated.

Highly-placed sources claimed the top leadership of both the parties, including SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and BSP’s Mayawati, were in constant touch to hammer out a seat-share formula. Here is the tentative break-up: BSP 38 seats, SP 37, RLD 3 (possibly Baghpat, Mathura and Kairana), Congress 2 (Amethi, Rae Bareli).

If this is how the cake would eventually be sliced, Mayawati would be the biggest winner, having bullied Akhilesh into giving her a wider berth. For, the SP intends to offer a few seats from its share to smaller allies like the Nishad Party and the Peace Party.

That the SP and the BSP were in deep sulk was as clear as daylight. Akhilesh and Mayawati had stayed away from an opposition meeting on December 10 and the swearing-in ceremonies of three Congress CMs.

In Delhi, the Congress sought to put up a brave face saying it could go alone in UP if it does not get a honourable deal.

“An understanding between two players does not mean that we have not been part of the talks. Sewing up an alliance is a process. We have neither been excluded nor included,” Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

However, in the present understanding, the distribution and identification of seats among the allies would be on the basis of their performances in 2014. As per the poll result figures of 2014, BSP candidates had remained on number two position on 34 seats, Samajwadi Party on 31 and Congress around 8 seats. In 2014 Modi wave, BJP and allies (Apna Dal) had swept the UP winning 73 of 80 Lok Sabha seats. While SP had won five seats, Congress could retain just Amethi and Rae Bareli. BSP had failed to even open account.

‘It’s not a pro-cong mandate’

While the SP and the BSP bailed out the Congress in Madhya Pradesh with their support after the polls, they read the verdict as and anti-BJP and not pro-Congress.

“Due to lack of powerful regional forces, people of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had no option but to vote for Congress, which is still a non-entity in UP,” said a senior BSP leader.

It’s Paswan’s turn to set deadline for bihar pact

PATNA: After Upendra Kushwaha’s (RLSP) revolt, it was the turn of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) to grumble about its slim pickings in the NDA seat-share formula in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls. The LJP gave the BJP time till December 31 to take the final call.

LJP leader and Bihar minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is Paswan’s relative, sought “proper respect” for his party in the NDA.