Two arrested in Agra gang rape case

By IANS

AGRA: Two of the four men, accused of raping a first-year B.Tech student on the Yamuna banks here in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The student was gang-raped on Tuesday on the Poiya Ghat.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said the police were also closing in on the remaining two accused, who had been on the run.

There is some anomaly in the girl's version. Police said that according to the victim she was picked up from the busy Bhagwan Talkies crossing, and then raped on the ghat.

The investigation revealed that she had left home on Tuesday evening for her coaching centre, but chose to spend time with her boyfriend at a secluded place off the Yamuna banks, the officer said.

"The four accused who were close by, chased away the boyfriend after snatching his purse and carried away the girl to a desolate place where she was raped by the four," Pathak said.

CCTV footage did not confirm that the girl was picked up from Bhagwan Talkies, he said.