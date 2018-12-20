Home Nation

Two arrested in Agra gang rape case

There is some anomaly in the girl's version as police are saying that according to the victim she was picked up from the busy Bhagwan Talkies crossing, and then raped on the ghat.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo|EPS)

By IANS

AGRA: Two of the four men, accused of raping a first-year B.Tech student on the Yamuna banks here in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The student was gang-raped on Tuesday on the Poiya Ghat.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said the police were also closing in on the remaining two accused, who had been on the run.

There is some anomaly in the girl's version. Police said that according to the victim she was picked up from the busy Bhagwan Talkies crossing, and then raped on the ghat.

The investigation revealed that she had left home on Tuesday evening for her coaching centre, but chose to spend time with her boyfriend at a secluded place off the Yamuna banks, the officer said.

"The four accused who were close by, chased away the boyfriend after snatching his purse and carried away the girl to a desolate place where she was raped by the four," Pathak said.

CCTV footage did not confirm that the girl was picked up from Bhagwan Talkies, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agra gang-rape case arrest in Agra gangrape case Agra crime files

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp