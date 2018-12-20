Two days after his 70% jobs for Madhya Pradesh natives remarks, Kamal Nath says same norms exist in other states

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two days after his remarks about UP and Bihar migrants cutting employment opportunities of jobless youths in Madhya Pradesh triggered a political controversy nationally, the central Indian state's new Chief Minister Kamal Nath stuck to his stand on Wednesday.

"Maine kaun see nayee baat kahi hai, ye anya pradeshon mein bhi hai, Gujarat mein bhi hai" (I haven't said anything new, same norms exist in other states, including Gujarat also), " said Nath when queried about the controversial statement in Bhopal.

On Monday, two hours after being sworn in as the 18th CM of Madhya Pradesh, he had said that it has been decided that new industrial units coming up in MP will be granted incentives only when they'll provide 70% of jobs to native population of the state.

He had added that often it's the people from other states, particularly UP and Bihar, who come and get jobs in the new industrial units in MP, consequently cutting down employment opportunities of the jobless youths of MP.

His remarks had created a political controversy nationally, with BJP and JD(U) leaders from UP, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh terming his remarks as "divisive." The remark also didn't go down well with ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party along with BSP is supporting Nath's new government in MP.

Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, however, had evaded questions pertaining to Nath's remarks, saying he was unaware of the development.

Meanwhile, Nath chaired a meeting of MP police's top brass at the state police headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, the CM expressed concern over some senior cops being in their present postings since five to seven years. "This is a matter of concern and this tradition will have to be changed soon. Postings will be determined by the expertise and caliber of the officer rather than where he or she likes to be posted."

In a terse message to the senior police officials, Nath asked the police force to work with utmost sincerity and integrity. "Aap kisi ki izzat karo ya nahi, par apni vardi ki poori izzat karo (render utmost respect to your uniform)," Nath is believed to have told the senior cops at the state PHQ meeting which continued for around an hour.

"I'll keep on taking similar meetings at regular intervals to ensure the rule of law in the state. I've also asked the police force to exercise zero tolerance towards gambling, betting and drug abuse," said Nath.

According to sources present at the meeting, Nath also told the senior cops that he'll judge the performance of the cops solely on the basis of public feedback and no other reports.

While showing keen interest during the meeting about strategies of police force against naxalites, Nath also asked about the reasons behind communal tension incidents in MP, when such incidents don't happen in other states like Punjab and Haryana, sources added.