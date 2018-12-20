Home Nation

Woman slapped by traffic police officer following altercation in Kolkata 

The local police station has recorded the womans complaint and CCTV footages of the area have been sought.

Published: 20th December 2018

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman was allegedly slapped by a on-duty Kolkata Traffic Police officer following an altercation over getting into an app-based cab in the citys Park Street area, police said Thursday.

The woman lodged a case against the additional sub-inspector of Kolkata Traffic Police South Traffic Guard, Hiralal Mondol accusing him of slapping her on Wednesday night at Park Street, the police said.

Mondal had reportedly asked the app-based cab to leave the spot because it was blocking the way for other vehicles, a Kolkata Police officer said.

"It was then that an altercation broke out between the woman and the traffic police officer. She had allegedly pulled him by his uniform and pushed him and the officer purpotedly slapped the woman," the officer added.

Kolkata Police sources said that Additional Commissioner of Police(III) Supratim Sarkar had telephoned the woman and promised proper action the accused police personnel after an investigation.

The local police station has recorded the womans complaint, he said adding that the CCTV footages of the area have been sought.

