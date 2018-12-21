Home Nation

Are two human lives more precious than that of 21 cows: UP BJP legislator to former bureaucrats

The state government has been accused of focusing on solving the alleged cow slaughter case rather than arresting the killers of the policeman. 

Published: 21st December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers pay tribute to Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence, at Etah. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after 83 former bureaucrats wrote an open letter seeking the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Bulandshahr violence, a BJP lawmaker responded with another open letter, censuring them for lamenting the killing of two people, but not the slaughter of 21 cows.

Sanjay Sharma, MLA from Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district, wrote in his open letter,  “You’re noticing the deaths of only Sumit and the able police officer who sacrificed his life in the line of duty, but not the slaughter of 21 cows.”

Accusing the former bureaucrats and other signatories of making politically motivated allegations, Sharma wrote, “I don’t doubt your love for the nation. Your concern for the state may also be genuine. But before writing an open letter, if all of you had visited the site of the incident and gained first-hand information about the violence, neither I nor the people of this state would have doubted your concerns.” 

Former National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon, former foreign secretary Shyam Saran, retired IPS officer Julio F Rebeiro and former L-G of Delhi Najeeb Jung were among 83 eminent people who had signed the letter alleging that under Yogi, UP was witnessing lawlessness and hooliganism as seen in Bulandshahr on December 3.

Rejecting the charges of discrimination against a particular community, the MLA wrote: “You are casting aspersions on a CM who allowed such a huge congregation of Muslim devotees in Bulandshahr for three days... Had the state government discriminated, it would not have allowed the Tabligi Ijtema in the communally sensitive district.”

