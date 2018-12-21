Eight people convicted in Jharkhand for lynching two cattle traders

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Latehar court on Wednesday convicted all the eight persons accused of lynching two cattle traders — Mazloom Ansari (35) and Imtiyaaz Khan (12) — at Jhabar village in Latehar on March 18, 2016.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate, Rishikesh Kumar, will give the quantum of punishment on Friday. Ansari and Khan were found hanging from a tree between Jhabar and Chetan, the officials said. They were beaten to death and the bodies were hanged from a tree, the police had said.

“An FIR in the case was filed at Balumath police station on March 18, 2016, under sections 302, 120B and 34 of IPC. Eight persons were named accused in the complaint,” Public Prosecutor in-Charge Balram Saw said. The eight accused were convicted under sections 302 and 34 of IPC, he added.

The eight — Arun Sao, Manoj Kumar Sahu, Vishal Tiwari, Sahdeo Soni, Mithlesh Prasad Sahu, Avdhesh Sao, Pramod Sahu and Manoj Saw — were put behind bars.