Home Nation

AAP showing its true colours: Congress over demand to take back Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna

The development comes at a time when there are speculations of possibility of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the 2019 general elections.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi (File | EPS)

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dubbing the AAP as the "B Team" of the BJP, Congress's Delhi unit said it was showing its "true colours", hours after the Assembly adopted a resolution Friday demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

READ | Delhi Assembly passes resolution demanding Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna be withdrawn

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken asserted that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country, in reply to ruling party's attacks on the former prime minister in the House, and a resolution that demanded taking back the country's highest civilian award bestowed on him.

"Sh. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country. True colours of AAP have come out in the open! I have always believed that AAP is the B team of BJP! AAP fielded candidates in Goa, Punjab, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh just to cut the votes of Congress and help the BJP (sic)," Maken said in reply to a tweet.

AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj later sought to clarify that the resolution was not passed by the House.

"Lines about Late Rajiv Gandhi were not part of resolution placed before house and distributed to the members. One MLA in his handwriting proposed an addition/amendment about Late Rajiv Gandhi. Amendments cannot be passed in this manner," he said.

Jarnail Singh, the AAP MLA who proposed the resolution, said "We raised the demand in the House, it doesn't matter if there was a technical mistake in it."

The development comes at a time when there are speculations of possibility of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the 2019 general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Bharat Ratna Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp