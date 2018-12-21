Home Nation

Amit Shah to join RSS chief, others for Dharm Acharyas meet on Ram Temple at Rajkot

Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav are expected among others to participate at the meeting. 

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are set to join Hindu right-wing organisations, including RSS and Dharm Acharyas, at Rajkot for a brainstorming session on Ram Mandir and other socio-political issues.

"BJP chief Shah will address the Dharm Acharyas at Arsha Vidya Mandir in Rajkot," a party source said here.

"The Dharm Acharya Sabhas are regular features. All religious and socio-political issues are discussed," RSS leader in Gujarat Vijay Thakkar said.

Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP general secretary Ram Madhav are expected among others to participate at the meeting. The two-day meet got underway on Thursday.

The BJP leadership and the Centre have come under pressure lately to fast-track the process of construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Shah has recently expressed faith in the judiciary and said he believed the Supreme Court will take up the hearing on the title dispute in January.

"If the hearing starts on daily basis, the case should not take more than 10 days," Shah had told a TV channel programme in Mumbai.

BJP's ally Shiv Sena too has mounted pressure on the NDA government for the Ram Temple.

"We have no difference on this with Shiv Sena, they want the Ram Temple. We also want the same," Shah has said. 

Shiv Sena, VHP and RSS leaders have been suggesting that the Modi government should explore the possibilities of an Ordinance to ensure early construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

