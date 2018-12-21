Home Nation

Army changes promotion policy, widens pool 

Army has changed its promotion policy to deepen its selection pool of officers. 

Published: 21st December 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers photo used for representational purposes only. (PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army has changed its promotion policy to deepen its selection pool of officers. The Army has issued a directive to the Military Secretary’s Branch to delay the consideration of courses in promotions from Brigadier to Major Generals and Major General to Lieutenant General by a year.

The Indian Army will delay considering the advantage of special courses such as the Higher Command (HC) Course, Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) and the National Defence College (NDC) by a year. 

HC course and HDM course are done by colonels, who have completed their command and are considered the toppers of their batch. Similarly, NDC is done by Brigadiers, who are high in merit. There are 100 seats for HC and HDMC courses each, and 48 seats are there at the NDC, which also includes officers of the Air Force and Navy. 

An officer said that this policy change will not only keep the others motivated and in the race for the next ranks but will also make those who have done their courses give their best as others can also improve and come in the reckoning for the next rank. 

The courses will still be relevant; the marks of the HC and HDMC will be considered when an officer will be considered for promotion from Brigadier to Major General and that of NDC from Major General to the Lieutenant General. 

The competition for every rank in the Army is tough. This year out of 36 officers approved for Major General’s rank, 11 have not attended NDC. Four officers, who had done NDC course, have not been promoted and two such officers have been promoted in the Staff Branch thus making it their last promotion. There are 85 posts of Lieutenant General, 340 for Major General and about 1,100 of the Brigadier. 

Indian Army

