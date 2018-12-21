Home Nation

Asaram case: Rajasthan High Court suspends sentence of second convict

The High Court had suspended the sentence of another convict, Shilpi, on September 29. "Chandra will be out of jail soon.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Asaram

Asaram Bapu (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday suspended the sentence of yet another convict in the Asaram sexual exploitation case, Sharat Chandra, who along with Sanchita Gupta alias Shilpi, had been sentenced to 20-years imprisonment.

Chandra will, however, have to mark his presence in the court once a year till the hearing on his appeal against the sentence is completed.

The High Court had suspended the sentence of another convict, Shilpi, on September 29. "Chandra will be out of jail soon. But he will have to attend the court once a year until the hearing on his appeal against the sentence is completed", said his counsel Nishant Bora.

A trial court had sentenced disgraced godman Asaram to life imprisonment on March 25 this year for sexual exploitation of a minor girl in his Chhindwara-based 'Gurukul'. Two of his aides, Shilpi and Sharat, had been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

The three had moved the High Court challenging their respective sentences. The two co-accused have got their sentences suspended while Asaram's application is pending before the court.

Two other aides of Asaram and co-accused in the case, Shiva and Prakash, had been acquitted by the trial court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaram Sexual Exploitation Case Rajasthan High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp