BSP chief Mayawati assails UP CM Yogi Adityanath government over law, order

LUCKNOW: Assailing Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh over delay in identifying the killers of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who lost life during Bulandshahr mob violence on December 3, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed grave concern over allegedly deteriorating law and order situation in the state, here on Friday.

“It seems as if law and order in Uttar Pradesh has crumbled totally,” said the former UP chief minister in a press communiqué released to media. The BSP chief also highlighted the soaring graph of crime against women in the state under the present dispensation. Referring to a dalit girl who was set ablaze in Agra and rape of an engineering student, Mayawati said the gruesome incidents were the reflection of fearlessness with which the criminal and anti-social elements were striking in the state.

Notably, a dalit girl, a student of class X, was set ablaze by two motorcycle-borne men while returning from school in Agra on Tuesday. With 70 per cent burns, the victim was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

In another incident, an engineering student, who was going to a coaching centre was allegedly gang-raped by four men on the banks of river Yamuna also in Agra on Wednesday. Expressing her dismay over the two incidents of crime against women, Mayawati said: "The people of Uttar Pradesh are wondering if any such thing called ‘governance’ or ‘police system’ exist in UP or not."

Referring to Bulandshahr mob violence issue, the BSP supremo slammed the state government for alleged inaction. "They have neither been able to identify the killers of the slain police officer nor have they arrested the main accused. This shows their supine approach to the case and establishes Yogi government’s utter failure in handling law and order," she stated.

Moreover, the BSP chief contended that the statements given by the state government in the Assembly over the recent incidents of crime reflected that law and order was not the priority for it. Mayawati claimed that the lawlessness had left the normal life haywire at every level in the state. She called upon the government to spruce up law and order machinery and take stern action against criminals to balm the wounds of victim families as they were in a state of shock, fear and exasperation for want of complete justice.