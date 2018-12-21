Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: HC declines to stay arrest of another accused

The court passed the order while hearing the plea of Satish, an accused in the recent Bulandshahr violence over alleged cow slaughter.

Police officers pay tribute to Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence, at Etah. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to stay arrest of an accused in Bulandshahr mob violence on Friday. Instead, the court asked the petitioner to surrender in the court in connection with
the case within aweek.

The court passed the order while hearing the plea of Satish, an accused in the recent Bulandshahr violence over alleged cow slaughter in which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were
killed on December 3.

Dismissing Satish's writ petition, a division bench comprising, Justice Naheed Ara Moonis and Manju Rani Chauhan, directed the petitioner to surrender before the court within a week in connection with the violence. In fact, petitioner Satish is one among 27  accused persons named in the FIR lodged by SI
Subhash Chandra at Syana police station in Bulandshahr for violence, rioting, vandalism and murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth Sumit.

Pleading innocence, petitioner Satish claimed that police were implicating him falsely in the case. He added that since the father's name of the accused was not mentioned in the FIR, the cops were harassing all those who were named Satish in the area. He requested the court to stay his arrest which the court declined.

However, the state counsel opposed the petition on the ground that the petitioner is named in the FIR. Further, the case is a very serious one, as a police inspector along with a local youth have been
killed and government properties damaged in the violence.

