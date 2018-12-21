Home Nation

Charge sheet filed against former Bihar minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar

Manju Verma

Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Police here on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former Bihar minister Manju Verma and her husband Chandrashekhar Verma who are facing trial in a case lodged after recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their residence during a CBI raid.

The charge sheet was submitted before Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Prabhat Trivedi by investigating officer Ranjit Kumar Rajak wherein the couple have been charged under various sections of the Arms Act.

It may be recalled that Manju Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Department minister on August 06 following media reports wherein it was alleged that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

On August 17, the CBI -- which was investigating the scandal -- raided their house at Arjun Tola locality in the district where altogether 50 cartridges of various sizes were recovered.

A case was subsequently lodged at Cheria Bariarpur police station.

After evading arrest for some time, Chandrashekhar Verma surrendered before the Majhaul court on October 29.

The former minister moved applications for bail at the trial court and later before the Patna High Court which were rejected.

The Supreme Court, which has been monitoring the investigation into the scandal, rapped the Bihar police for failure to nab Manju Verma.

Manju Verma, who represents Cheria Bariarpur in the state assembly, surrendered before the court on November 20.

