Five killed as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district

By PTI

SHIVPURI: Five labourers were killed and 12 others injured Friday when the truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said.

The incident took place near village Chakrana as the truck was on its way to Neemuch, said Pohri police station in-charge Surendra Sikarwar.

The victims were sitting atop bags of spices which the truck was carrying.

When it overturned, they were trapped under the bags, said Sikarwar.

The deceased were identified as Kalyan (35) who was the sarpanch of Chakrana village, Satish Prajapati (18), Pritam Prajapati (40), Arun (30) and Kailash.

