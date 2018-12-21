India to benefit as UK government junks cap on skilled workers

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at protecting sections of the economy dependent on overseas labour post-Brexit, British home secretary Secretary Sajid Javid on Wednesday announced that the government would scrap the current cap on the number of skilled workers such as doctors, engineers and Information Technology professionals from the European Union (EU) and elsewhere, including India.

The government also plans to allow a large number of low-skilled migrants to come to the UK to work for up to a year, and relax rules on allowing students to stay on and look for work after getting their degree.

The new immigration system will be implemented in a phased manner from 2021, after an extensive year-long engagement with businesses, stakeholders and the public, and would last till 2025, the Home Office said.

“We will introduce a new route for skilled workers which favours experience and talent over nationality. It will enable employers to have access to the skills they need from around the world, while ensuring net migration is reduced to sustainable levels,” Javid said while releasing a Whitepaper which he described as the biggest shake-up of immigration policy for 40 years.

Essentially, a document which spells out new laws before they are introduced in a government bill, the paper proposes to remove the annual cap on the number of work visas issued, widen the skills threshold to include people with qualifications equivalent of A levels and end the requirements for labour market tests by employers wanting to sponsor a worker.

“This is just a white paper, and there’s still a long way to go before it becomes a law. The anti-migration lobby, which is quite strong in the United Kingdom, has already started protesting against these (post-Brexit) plans,” Prof Bhabani Bose, who teaches English at University of Calcutta, said.