Home Nation

Jawaharlal Nehru University issues show cause notices to 27 teachers for participating in hunger strike 

The teachers have been given one week's time to explain their position.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

JNU campus (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued show cause notices to its 27 teachers for participating in a hunger strike last month against the varsity's directives on rescheduling the academic calendar and compliance of faculty attendance, sources said Friday.

JNUTA president Atul Sood and secretary Avinash Kumar are among those who have received the show cause notices on December 19, they said.

The teachers have been given one week's time to explain their position, "failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and disciplinary action under the admissible rules will be initiated against them", they added.

In the show cause notices, the varsity said the JNUTA were given an opportunity to "send two representatives or office-bearers to discuss the issues with the rectors, registrar and concerned officers of the university".

Through a circular issued on November 25, request was made not to hold protests or hunger strike at the JNU's administrative block and attention was also invited towards Rule M-7(6) of the Academic Rules and Regulations of the university to honour the Delhi High Court's directions which prohibit hunger strikes, dharnas within 100 meters from the administrative block and academic complexes.

"It was also informed that in case the protest is undertaken within 100 meters of the administrative block and academic complexes, appropriate action will be taken as per the University Rules and Regulations," the notice said.

It said despite the circular, some teachers came to the administrative block and participated in the 24-hour-long mass protest on November 26 which was in clear violation of the rules and regulations of the JNU and also contempt of the directions of the Delhi High Court.

Kumar said they are preparing a reply to the show cause notices.

"The administration claims that teachers have violated Regulation M7, but it does not apply to the teachers," the JNUTA secretary said.

The varsity administration and the Jawaharlal Nehru teachers' Association have been at loggerheads over the issue of compulsory attendance for teachers.

The teachers have said punitive actions have been initiated against them for failing to adhere to attendance rules with their leaves being cancelled or denied, while the varsity administration has accused them of feeding "misinformation" to the media.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University hunger strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp