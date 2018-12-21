Jharkhand High Court defers hearing on Lalu's bail plea

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court Friday deferred the hearing on bail petitions moved by jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad after the CBI counsel said he was yet to receive a report on the former chief minister's health condition.

Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Prasad in the court. After considering the CBI counsel's request, the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh fixed January 4 as the next date for hearing, Prabhat Kumar, another lawyer representing the RJD chief, told reporters.

"CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha had requested the court to fix another date for hearing on the bail petition on the ground that he was yet to get a status report on the petitioner's health from his doctors," he added.

On December 11, Prasad filed petition in the high court requesting bail in three fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted, citing old age and poor health.

In his petition, Prasad said he was now 71 and suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments and that he had already obtained bail in one of the fodder scam cases.

Prasad has been convicted in fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries.

He got bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases. He is currently facing a fifth case pertaining to Doranda treasury. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, who was jailed in December last year, has been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.