Home Nation

Jharkhand High Court defers hearing on Lalu's bail plea

Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Prasad in the court. After considering the CBI counsel's request, the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh fixed January 4 as the next date for hearing.

Published: 21st December 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court Friday deferred the hearing on bail petitions moved by jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad after the CBI counsel said he was yet to receive a report on the former chief minister's health condition.

Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Prasad in the court. After considering the CBI counsel's request, the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh fixed January 4 as the next date for hearing, Prabhat Kumar, another lawyer representing the RJD chief, told reporters.

"CBI counsel Rajiv Sinha had requested the court to fix another date for hearing on the bail petition on the ground that he was yet to get a status report on the petitioner's health from his doctors," he added.

On December 11, Prasad filed petition in the high court requesting bail in three fodder scam cases in which he has been convicted, citing old age and poor health.

In his petition, Prasad said he was now 71 and suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other ailments and that he had already obtained bail in one of the fodder scam cases.

Prasad has been convicted in fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two Chaibasa treasuries.

He got bail in one of the two Chaibasa-treasury related cases. He is currently facing a fifth case pertaining to Doranda treasury. The Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, who was jailed in December last year, has been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand High Court Lalu Prasad Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp