Kidnappers kill six-year-old for Rs 50 lakh ransom

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident of kidnapping of two children for ransom from Matka Bazar area in Sultanpur, one of the child was killed by the kidnappers whereas the other is battling for life at trauma centre in Lucknow on Friday.

While the district police have arrested all the four kidnappers, CM Yogi Adityanath visited the injured child at Trauma Centre. He directed the authorities to ensure proper treatment and quick recovery of the child. The CM gave away Rs 2 lakh for his treatment and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the aggrieved family on Friday.

According to police sources, the mastermind of kidnapping was the domestic help –Raghuvar Yadav—of children’s family. Raghuvar, along with his three other accomplices -- Hairom, Shivpujan and Suraj-- kidnapped Divyansh, 8, and Priyansh, 6, both sons of a businessman Rakesh Agrihari in Gosainganj area in Sultanpur district.

As per the family sources, Raghuvar used to bring the children back from school daily. On Thursday, while on way back home from school, Raghuvar and his aides kidnapped the children near Dwarikaganj police outpost. They took them along and kept them in captivity at an isolated house along river Gomti.

Leaving the children behind with his accomplices, Raghuvar, who had a long association with the businessman’s family, returned home and joined the search for the kids to escape the police gaze. In the mean time, one of the kidnappers called up Agrihari and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh in lieu of the safe return of the children.

However, when the family refused to pay the money and informed the police, the kidnappers tortured the children by thrashing them with a spade and giving them electric shocks. Later, they stuffed the children in a jute sac following

which Priyansh died.

“After a sustained hunt, the police reached the spot where the children were kept only to find dead Priyansh and critically injured Divyansh,” said A Vatsa, SSP, Sultanpur.

While the police party nabbed two of the four kidnappers on the spot, two others tried to flee the spot but failed to do so as the cops fired and injured them in an encounter. While trying to escape, one of the kidnappers even received bullet injury on his leg.

In fact, the recovery of phone used by kidnappers to call up Agriharis for ransom and the vehicle used to kidnap the children led the police to Raghuvar Yadav.