Lok Sabha member flags concerns over MHA order giving snooping powers to central agencies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Lok Sabha member on Friday raised concerns about the Home Ministry's decision to authorise ten central agencies to intercept any information on computers, saying the move is a violation of fundamental rights.

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader N K Premachandran raised the issue during the Zero Hour.

The order authorises 10 central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to intercept, monitor, and decrypt "any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

Various Opposition parties have also opposed the government's move and described it as unconstitutional, undemocratic and an assault on fundamental rights.