Home Nation

Over eight lakh people died of cancer this year: Health Minister Anupriya Patel

According to the data submitted to the Parliament, the estimated incidence of cancer cases was 15,17,426 in 2017, 14,51,417 in 2016 and 13,88,397 in 2015.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anupriya Patel. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An estimated 8,01,374 people died of cancer this year as compared to 7,66,348 deaths from the disease in 2017, Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel told the Lok Sabha Friday.

Citing the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR)cancer registry data report, she also said that an estimated 15,86,571 cases of cancer have so far been reported this year.

According to the data submitted to the Parliament, the estimated incidence of cancer cases was 15,17,426 in 2017, 14,51,417 in 2016 and 13,88,397 in 2015.

The estimated mortality of cancer cases in India was 73,2921 in 2016, 70,1007 in 2015 and 67,0541 in 2014, it said.

The ICMR's cancer registry data report titled 'Three-year Report of Population Based Cancer Registries: 2012-2014, Bengaluru, 2016' noted that the estimated number of incidence of cancer cases in the country was increasing, the minister told the Lok Sabha.

She said the government was implementing the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) under the National Health Mission (NHM) to support the states and Union Territories for interventions up to district level.

The focus is on the three common cancers-- oral, breast and cervical, she said.

In addition, population-based prevention, control, screening and management for hypertension, diabetes and common cancers is also being implemented in more than 200 districts under NHM, Patel added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp