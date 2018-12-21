PDP in trouble over its three-year alliance with BJP in Jammu and Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti is in trouble as there seems to be no end to desertions and dissensions in the party.

After the fall of the Mehbooba-led PDP-BJP coalition government, differences began to emerge.

The dissenters were led by former minister Imran Reza Ansari. The others who rebelled were Imran’s uncle Abid Ansari, Mohammad Abbas Wani, Javaid Baig, Abdul Majid Paddar, Yasir Reshi and Saif-and-Din Bhat.

The biggest jolt came to PDP with the resignation of former finance minister Haseeb Drabu. Mehbooba then managed to prevent another disgruntled leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig from leaving the party.

According to political analyst Aadil Ahmed, Baig has stayed back as he knows his chief ministerial dream can be fulfilled only in PDP.

Another PDP leader Saif-ud-Din Bhat is also expected to join the National Conference. Sources in PDP said some more leaders might leave in the coming days. The first leader to revolt against the party was MP Tariq Hamid Karra.

As an aftermath of over five months of unrest in the Valley in 2016, the PDP has lost its base in south Kashmir. Political analyst Noor Mohammad Baba said PDP is facing this situation because of its alliance with BJP. “PDP played a gamble by aligning with BJP and have lost badly… The handling of 2016 unrest is also haunting the party. PDP patron Mufti Sayeed’s death is also a setback,” he said, adding that the PDP has no leader who can bind the party.

Baba said as the party leaders feel that prospects of PDP winning the forthcoming Assembly elections is slim, so they are joining other parties.

Political analyst and academician Sidiq Wahid said the reasons for leaders deserting PDP can be different for different individuals. “It can be ambition, dissatisfaction and lack of future for the PDP,” he said.

However, political commentator Aadil Ahmed said that PDP’s alliance with BJP is responsible for it. He predicted that more senior leaders might leave the party in future.

Leaders who left the PDP

Tariq Hamid Karra, ex-PDP MP (joined Congress) Imran Reza Ansari, Ex-PDP Minister (Peoples Conference) Abid Ansari, Ex-PDP MLA (Peoples Conference) Haseeb Drabu, Ex-PDP Finance Minister(Not joined any party yet) Basharat Bukhari, Ex-PDP Minister (National Conference) Abbas Wani, Ex-PDP MLA (Peoples Conference) Pir Mohammad Hussain, Ex-PDP minister(National Conference) Yasir Reshi, PDP MLC (Peoples Conference) Raja Aijaz Ali, PDP leader (likely to join Peoples Conference) Irfan Panditpuri, PDP leader(Peoples Conference)

Govt will introduce autonomy: Farooq

National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said if voted to power, their government will introduce autonomy resolution in the state Assembly within 30 days of forming the government.

“If voted to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State, our government will introduce autonomy resolution in J&K Assembly within 30 days of forming the government,” Abdullah told reporters in Jammu after expelled BJP leader and former MLA Dr Gagan Bhagat joined National Conference ton Thursday