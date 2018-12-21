Home Nation

Rafale deal should not go 'unchallenged': Congress leader P Chidambaram

Chidambaram questioned the government for its decision to buy only 36 aircraft when the need was for at least 126 aircraft. 

Published: 21st December 2018 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday accused the central government of compromising the national security by deciding to buy only 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and not 136 aircraft as contracted for under the UPA government.

"Rafale deal was an issue during the recent assembly elections and it will be one of the major issues during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the former Union Minister told mediapersons in Bengaluru. Questioning the deal, he said "a defence deal worth Rs 60,000 crore that leave the country with only 36 aircraft, as against 126 contracted for under the UPA, cannot go unchallenged or unexamined. We are therefore taking our cause to the people, the highest court, and asking them to support the Congress party in its demand for a JPC probe," he said.

Accusing the Centre of compromising the national security, Chidambaram said the Indian Air Force (IAF) has stated that it needed 42 squadrons of fighter jets, but it has only 31 squadrons now. "Why did the government decide to buy only 36 aircraft (two squadrons) when the need was for at least 126 aircraft? he questioned.

On the recent Apex Court verdict on the issue, the Congress leader said "the sum and substance of the judgment is that the court, under Article 32 of the constitution has limited jurisdiction and will therefore not interfere in matters relating to defence procurement."

The court, he said, has virtually expressed is inability to examine various aspects of the Rafale deal because of limits on jurisdiction and the JPC must examine the deal, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale Chidambaram P Chidambaram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp