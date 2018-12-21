Seven labourers crushed to death under boulders in Uttarakhand

By IANS

DEHRADUN: Seven labourers were killed in a rockfall on the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund highway on Friday.

Three persons were also injured in the mishap. All the labourers were from Jammu & Kashmir.

Huge boulders came tumbling down from the hill and crushed the labourers working on a road project, said an official.

There were 23 labourers working at the time of the incident. Thirteen managed to run to safety while seven were killed and three were critically injured.

The district magistrate has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and officials said action has been initiated against the contractor for not taking adequate precautions while undertaking the work.