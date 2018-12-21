Home Nation

Snooping row: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee seeks public opinion on Centre's surveillance order

The chief minister also maintained that "blanket surveillance" was not favoured by law.

Published: 21st December 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Miister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Questioning the Centre's move to authorise 10 central agencies to intercept "any information" on computers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday sought public opinion on the matter.

"I have come to know that the Union Home Ministry has issued an order yesterday authorising 10 central agencies to carry out interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource," she tweeted.

"If it is for National Security, then only for that purpose central government already has the machinery. But, why all commoners will be affected? Public Opinion please," Banerjee added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed 10 investigating agencies and the Delhi Police to intercept, monitor and decrypt "any information" generated, transmitted, received or stored in "any computer", an action that has come under attack from opposition parties.

