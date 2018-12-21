Home Nation

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry police stations make it to India's top 10

The Kalu police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner bagged the top spot while Puducherry's Nettapakkam, Karnataka's Guderi and Tamil Nadu's Periyakulam were ranked four, five and eight respectively.

Awarding the trophies to Police Officers of Top Three Police Stations of India in 2018 at the DGs Conference. (Photo| HMO Twitter)

Police stations from Puducherry, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made it to the list of 10 top performing police stations in India, released by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

The Kalu police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner bagged the top spot while Puducherry's Nettapakkam, Karnataka's Guderi and Tamil Nadu's Periyakulam were ranked four, five and eight respectively.  

Andaman and Nicobar's Campbell Bay secured the second spot and West Bengal's Farakka was in third place.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh released the list during the inaugural session of the DGPs and IGPs conference in Gujarat -- a state which failed to make it to the top 10 positions. Singh also presented trophies awarding police officers of the top three police stations.

As per reports, the list was prepared by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) after collecting data from state agencies to judge the best-performing police stations. The list will help motivate police officers in rural India to increase their productivity.
 

