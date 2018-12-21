Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry police stations make it to India's top 10

By Online Desk

Police stations from Puducherry, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made it to the list of 10 top performing police stations in India, released by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

The Kalu police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner bagged the top spot while Puducherry's Nettapakkam, Karnataka's Guderi and Tamil Nadu's Periyakulam were ranked four, five and eight respectively.

Andaman and Nicobar's Campbell Bay secured the second spot and West Bengal's Farakka was in third place.

Top Ten Police Stations-2018



1-Kalu (Rajasthan)

2-Campbell Bay ( A&N Islands)

3-Farakka (West Bengal)

4- Nettapakkam (Puducherry)

5- Guderi (Karnataka)

6- Chopal (Himachal Pradesh)

7- Lakheri (Rajasthan)

8- Periyakulam (Tamil Nadu)

9- Munsyari (Uttarakhand)

10- Churchorem (Goa) — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) December 20, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh released the list during the inaugural session of the DGPs and IGPs conference in Gujarat -- a state which failed to make it to the top 10 positions. Singh also presented trophies awarding police officers of the top three police stations.

As per reports, the list was prepared by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) after collecting data from state agencies to judge the best-performing police stations. The list will help motivate police officers in rural India to increase their productivity.

