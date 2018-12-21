Yogi government faces Opposition heat for failing to act against perpetrators of Bulandshahr violence

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: While the Bulandshahr mob violence issue echoed in the state legislature on Thursday, with the opposition launching a scathing attack on the state government for failing to arrest the killers of SHO Subodh Kumar Singh even after a fortnight since the incident, the family of the slain cop raised doubts over the pace of police investigation.

The Bulandshahr violence, which occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter, claimed two lives including that of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

Lokendra, who was named as one of the accused in the case, surrendered in the sessions court on Thursday. The police have sent over two dozen persons to jail in connection with the case. The SIT probing into the killing of the inspector and the violence has yet to identify the actual killer of the officer.

HC seeks report of probe into violence

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report of the ongoing probe into mob violence, during which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were killed, in the Shana town of Bulandshahr district on December 3.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Shikhar Agarwal alias Shikhar Kumar, one of accused, a division bench, directed the state government to file reply in response to the contentions raised in the writ petition.