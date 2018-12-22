Home Nation

21 women held in Surat for consuming liquor at kitty party

Police raided the hotel located in Piplod locality of the city late last night after receiving a tip-off about an ongoing liquor party, an Umra police station official said.

Published: 22nd December 2018 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 11:39 PM

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SURAT: As many as 21 women were arrested for allegedly consuming liquor at a party organised at a hotel here in Gujarat, the police said Saturday.

The women were part of a kitty party, he said, adding that the police have recovered four empty bottles of IMFL.

The women were taken to civil hospital for blood test after the raid.

They were booked under provisions of Prohibition Law.

The women were produced in court Saturday and were released on bail.

In a separate case, six women and eight men were arrested from an apartment in Athwa Lines in Surat for allegedly consuming liquor, police said.

Under the Gujarat Prohibition Law, manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is a punishable offence.

