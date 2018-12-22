Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu fare well on NITI Aayog's development rankings

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have come out with flying colours, grabbing the top three positions in the state ranking released by NITI Aayog on achievements of sustainable development goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations. The think-tank panel has listed Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam as worst performers in the composite SDG India Index, 2018.

The report prepared, with the support of the UN in India, has listed out the India index with aims to measure the progress of states and Union Territories (UTs). The think-tank has come out with a single measurable index. While the UN had adopted 17 goals, NITI Aayog ranked states on 13 of them since there were no credible data available from the states on the remaining four goals.

The United Nations-sponsored SDG has 17 goals, 169 targets and 306 national indicators.

“Under the index, states will be monitored on real-time basis across 62 of 306 national indicators outlined by the United Nations with a live national dashboard,” NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar told reporters.

The report explained that Kerala featured among the top rankers on account of its superior performance in providing good health, reducing hunger, achieving gender equality, and providing quality education.

Himachal Pradesh shared honours with Kerala on account of providing clean drinking water and sanitation to the people, as well as reducing inequalities and preserving the mountain ecosystem.

With regard to the goal of reducing poverty, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tamil Nadu topped the state ranking. Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland also fared well on the goal to reduce hunger. The NITI Aayog ranked Chandigarh at the top among Union territories on account of provision for clean water and sanitation.

The UN has set the target of 2030 to achieve the goals.