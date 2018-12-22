BJP offers Rs 5000 grant to 22 lakh farmers in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Aiming to make farmers become self-dependent, the BJP Government in Jharkhand has announced Rs 5000 grant per acre of land to every farmer.

Talking to the media persons in Ranchi on Friday, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that the money will be given to the farmers once in a year to support them for purchase of seeds, fertilisers and other necessary stuff under 'Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwaad Yojana.'

"The farmers in the State will be given grant of Rs 5000 per acre every year as assistance to fulfil their requirements for agricultural work," said Das. The scheme will be launched by next financial year, he added.

Das further added that next financial year onwards, the government will grant Rs 5000 per acre to each farmer and the payments will be done either by cheque or Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Even those, who have agricultural land less than an acre, will also be provided the grant, he added.

"The farmers can choose to use the funds during Kharif or Rabi season. Now the farmers of the State will not have to be dependent on anyone for purchase of seeds, fertilisers and other items," said Das.

According to Chief Minister, around 22.76 lakh farmers of the State will be benefitted by the scheme, putting Rs 2250 crore extra burden on the exchequer.

"The scheme is also aimed to stop migration of farmers to other states in search of jobs," said the Chief Minister.