Chandigarh Diary

The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner’s office will be issuing income certificates to members of the economically weaker sections (EWS) for school admissions from December 20.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:09 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

 Corporation tightens rules for vendors   
According to the bylaws of the Street Vendors Act, which were cleared recently by the town vending committee of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation encroachments in corridors of markets will be considered illegal. The fine for such encroachment has been increased from D500 to D10,000. Also, shops will not be allowed within 50 metres of any junctions and roundabouts. Vendors can only operate between the fixed hours of 6 am to 10 pm and will not be allowed  to obstruct the movement of vehicles. Besides, they will pay a fixed amount per month as vending fee. While Sector 17 would remain a no-vending zone, the number of vendors in Sector 19 and 20 would be restricted.

Income certificates for the poor from Dec 20    
The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner’s office will be issuing income certificates to members of the economically weaker sections (EWS) for school admissions from December 20. Applicants can either apply at Sampark Centres or Sub Divisional Magistrate offices for this. The applications received by the SDM offices will be inspected by patwaris. The applicants will have to submit self-certified proof of income. Parents will also be held responsible for submitting fake papers. The last date for admission to private schools will also be extended in consultation with the Education Department. This has been started after approval from the Chandigarh Administrator who is also Governor of Punjab Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore. 
 

2 new petrol pumps    
The Chandigarh Administration has allotted two sites to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to set up two petrol pumps as the corporation will operate these petrol pumps. Additional Secretary Estates, Chandigarh has send a letter to Municipal Commissioner KK Yadav earmarking site number 3 at Industrial area phase II (and site number 4 in Sector 51 A on vikas marg  for the MC to set up two petrol pumps. In January this year, Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore had announced the allotment .

No deposits for Uber drivers 
The Chandigarh Transport Authority has directed popular taxi-hailing app Uber to stop the practice of asking people to deposit a minimum amount while booking a taxi through the digital mode of payment, terming it as an “unfair” practise. A direction was issued to the company on the basis of a  complaint of a resident, Ajay Jagga, who wrote to the Prime Minister’s Office recently stating that the company was holding people’s deposits of up to D350 for no reason for those paying through digital modes.

Death certificates on spot
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to install computers and a printer at cremation grounds in the city and will be issuing death certificates immediately after cremations. The first copy will be issued free of cost to the familes of the deceased. However, these certificates will not be issued to those killed in any of the six government hospitals in the city. Their certificates will be issued by the hospital directly. In all other cases, the certificate will be issued at the ground after verification of documents.

