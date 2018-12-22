Home Nation

CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh meet Rahul Gandhi to discuss cabinet formation

Published: 22nd December 2018 10:32 PM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi to discuss cabinet formation in their states.

He also spoke with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel later in the evening.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was among senior party leaders from the three states who were present at the meetings.

The sources said Gandhi will take a final call on cabinet formation.

They said cabinet expansions could take place by Monday.

