Cops refuse permission for AIPC event featuring student leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 01:59 AM

Former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have denied permission to the All India Professional Congress (AIPC) to organise a book launch and interaction with student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the city Saturday.

The AIPC is affiliated to the Congress party.

Sanjay Jha, AIPC Maharashtra unit chief, tweeted an image of suburban Bandra police's order denying permission on Friday.

The order cited "law and order issues" as the reason for disallowing the event, which was to be held in a college in Bandra area.

"So we are not being given permission for holding the book launch and interaction with Kanhaiya Kumar on (the topic) "Bihar to Tihar" by Mumbai police. Shocking! law and order problems, really?" Jha asked on Twitter.

Tagging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he asked "as CM, is this your governance? is democracy officially dead?" 

Kanhaiya Kumar All India Professional Congress

